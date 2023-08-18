TikTok shows moment woman discovers man has been living under her house for months

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman shared a video on TikTok revealing the moment that she discovered that a man had been living under her house for months.

California resident Ashly Guardino shared the startling moment on the social media platform and the subsequent arrest of the man by police.

She says in the footage that she was awoken by odd sounds around her home and stepped outside to investigate, spotting a “dirty arm” coming out of a hole from under her house.

“You know how creepy it is to see a f****** arm come out of this [hole] feeling around the side of the house?” she told her viewers. “There is a whole a** man living here for months, living under the house.”

Two officers were then shown handcuffing the man and removing him from the property.

The incident took place last Saturday at her home in Lake Elsinore, southeast of Los Angeles.

When Ms Guardino heard the strange noises, she thought it was her landlord repairing the roof of the home that she shares with her fiancée and two children.

“Imagine being half awake and seeing an arm, a dirty arm come out of this hole,” the professional house cleaner said.

The practice of sneaking onto a stranger’s property and living there is known as “phrogging,” according to the New York Post.

Named after a frog hopping from pad to pad, the trend is reportedly an increasingly common problem for law enforcement.

In subsequent videos, Ms Guardino said “he’s a 26-year-old and on parole. Apparently, he burned his baby mama’s house down”.

She claimed that the man was a drug addict who had previously attempted to live under the homes of strangers. Ms Guardino discovered that the same man had lived under the house across the street from her own before being discovered and sent back to jail.

“I don’t really know how long he was [here],” she said, guessing that he was there for about three months.

“We remember hearing some knocking and whistling and different noises going on in the house,” she said. “But we’d just brush it off” thinking it was “the TV, the wind or whatnot.”

She said police “threatened” him using “dogs and guns because he [wasn’t] responding. He was just quiet”.

“And they’re yelling at him to come out, and he’s ignoring the police,” she added. He eventually came out after half an hour.

A number of commenters accused Ms Guardino of racism, with one writing “Did dirty mean black?” The Post noted.

“Whether he was white, Black or Mexican, it doesn’t really matter … his arm was dirty, and that’s why I referred to his arm as dirty,” she said in a subsequent post.