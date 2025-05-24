Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly called the governor of Texas personally to request he veto proposed changes to the state’s online child safety laws.

The tech boss had a cordial conversation with Governor Greg Abbott last week, but made it clear that Apple was interested in stopping the bill, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The proposal – House Bill 186, which was introduced by Jared Patterson in February – aims to crack down on the use of social media by minors, including prohibiting anyone under 18 from using any social media platform.

open image in gallery Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly called the governor of Texas personally to request he veto proposed changes to the state’s online child safety laws ( AP )

According to the Journal, Cook asked for changes to the legislation or, failing that, for it to be dismissed. Abbott has not yet stated whether he will sign the bill or not.

“Safety and online privacy for Texas children remain a priority for Governor Abbott,” the governor’s Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. “The Governor will thoughtfully review this legislation, as he does with any legislation sent to his desk.”

The Independent has reached out to Apple for comment.

In a statement shared with the Journal and other outlets, a spokesperson said the company was “deeply concerned” about the effect of the legislation on the privacy of all its users.

open image in gallery Abbott has not yet stated whether he will sign the bill or not, though a spokesperson for the governor said that safety and online privacy for Texas children ‘remains a priority’ ( AP )

“If enacted, app marketplaces will be required to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app, even if it’s an app that simply provides weather updates or sports scores,” the statement said.

“We believe there are better proposals that help keep kids safe without requiring millions of people to turn over their personal information.”

According to the Journal, Apple has ramped up its efforts to stymie the legislation in recent weeks, including targeting areas in Austin with ads claiming the legislation is “backed by porn websites.”