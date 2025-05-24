Apple CEO Tim Cook called Greg Abbott to press him to stop the state’s proposed online child safety laws, report reveals
The tech boss had a cordial conversation with Greg Abbott last week, but made it clear that Apple was interested in stopping the bill, according to sources
Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly called the governor of Texas personally to request he veto proposed changes to the state’s online child safety laws.
The tech boss had a cordial conversation with Governor Greg Abbott last week, but made it clear that Apple was interested in stopping the bill, sources told The Wall Street Journal.
The proposal – House Bill 186, which was introduced by Jared Patterson in February – aims to crack down on the use of social media by minors, including prohibiting anyone under 18 from using any social media platform.
According to the Journal, Cook asked for changes to the legislation or, failing that, for it to be dismissed. Abbott has not yet stated whether he will sign the bill or not.
“Safety and online privacy for Texas children remain a priority for Governor Abbott,” the governor’s Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. “The Governor will thoughtfully review this legislation, as he does with any legislation sent to his desk.”
The Independent has reached out to Apple for comment.
In a statement shared with the Journal and other outlets, a spokesperson said the company was “deeply concerned” about the effect of the legislation on the privacy of all its users.
“If enacted, app marketplaces will be required to collect and keep sensitive personal identifying information for every Texan who wants to download an app, even if it’s an app that simply provides weather updates or sports scores,” the statement said.
“We believe there are better proposals that help keep kids safe without requiring millions of people to turn over their personal information.”
According to the Journal, Apple has ramped up its efforts to stymie the legislation in recent weeks, including targeting areas in Austin with ads claiming the legislation is “backed by porn websites.”
