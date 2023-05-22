Watch Live: Tim Scott expected to make ‘major announcement’ on 2024 Republican race

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Tim Scott is expected to announce his bid for the 2024 elections during a rally in South Carolina on 22 May 2023.

Mr Scott is the only Black Republican member of the upper chamber and has officially declared himself a candidate for president in next year’s Republican primary election on Friday 19 May 2023, when he designated his official campaign committee as “Tim Scott for America”, with a campaign address in the Palmetto State’s capital, Charleston.

Mr Scott, who has served as South Carolina’s junior senator since 2013, was first appointed to his Senate seat by one of his presidential primary opponents, then-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Considered by many as a rising star in the Republican Party, Tim Scott was given the honour of delivering the party’s response to president Joe Biden’s inaugural address to Congress in 2021.

