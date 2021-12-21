Worker’s low tip sparks fierce debate online

A customer’s low tip after a meal at an Applebee’s was shared on TikTok, sparking a fierce debate on the platform.

TikTok user @kingj023241 posted a video on 13 December showing an Applebee’s receipt from Staten Island, New York.

The amount due was $73.45, with the customer leaving a tip of $6.55, for a total of $80. The customer also left a note, saying: “You was great, holidays are just rough right now”. An arrow pointed to the amount of the tip along with a sad face emoji.

The suggested tip amounts on the bottom of the receipt were 18 or 20 per cent – $12.14 or $13.49.

The video has reached almost 575,000 views and led to a debate in the comments, with one viewer suggesting that the practice of tipping should be banned. “Force the restaurants to pay servers living wages,” they added.

“If I can’t afford a 20 per cent tip, then I’m not going out for an $80 meal,” another TikTok user wrote.

One user suggested that the customer shouldn’t have gone “to a restaurant and spend $74”.

“Holidays can’t be that rough still spending almost $75 on a meal,” another account holder said.

“If we can’t tip at least 20 per cent, we don’t go out to eat,” one user added.

Others defended the customer. “They wanted to take their family somewhere nice, and at least they tipped,” an account holder said.

“Tip shaming is so low,” another viewer posited. “Why not call out the establishment that doesn’t pay y’all guys instead of calling out a family that just wanted a night out?”

“Tips are not an entitlement,” one person said. “Tips are not mandatory. They gave what they could.”

“They’re struggling,” another person said. “They left a nice note explaining the low tip. I would be appreciative enough.”

ConsumerReports encourages customers and diners to “leave 15 to 20 per cent of the pretax total of your bill. Don’t dip below 15 per cent unless the service has been abysmal—and never skip a tip”.