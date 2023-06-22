Live view of US Coast Guard base aiding in Titanic tourist submarine search

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of Boston US Coast Guard Base as crews aid in the search for the missing submersible with five passengers aboard.

Teams looking for the missing Titan vessel are facing a race against the clock with only hours of oxygen left.

Additional support arrived on Thursday morning (22 June) to help with the search, with the oxygen supply expected to run out by 1pm UK time, as confirmed to The Independent by the US Coast Guard.

CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are onboard the Titan.

The craft submerged on Sunday morning from its support vessel to travel to the Titanic wreckage, which sits at a depth of 12,500ft.

About an hour and 45 minutes later, it lost contact with its surface ship, the Polar Prince, sparking a major search.