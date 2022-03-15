Man dies after jumping into the water near the Titanic memorial in Washington DC

A man has died after jumping into the water near the Titanic memorial in Washington DC on Monday, officials said.

The DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service said paramedics had responded at about 6.15pm to reports of a man under the influence. According to reports, they found him acting “erratically” when they arrived.

A spokesperson said the man then ran to the edge of the water and jumped in. He was pulled from the harbour but later died in hospital.

This story will be updated.