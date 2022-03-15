Man dies after jumping into the water near the Titanic memorial in Washington DC

A man has died after jumping into the water near the Titanic memorial in Washington DC on Monday, officials said.
The DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service said paramedics had responded at about 6.15pm to reports of a man under the influence. According to reports, they found him acting “erratically” when they arrived.
A spokesperson said the man then ran to the edge of the water and jumped in. He was pulled from the harbour but later died in hospital.
This story will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies