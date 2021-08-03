Three people hospitalised after iceberg wall collapses at Titanic Museum

Three people have been injured at a Titanic museum in Tennessee after an iceberg wall collapsed.

WATE reported that the owners of the museum, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, said the incident took place on Monday.

Those harmed in the collapse have been taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. The names of those injured have not been released.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind,” the owners said in a Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders,” they added in a later update.

Immediately following the accident the attraction was closed, but as of Tuesday morning it was back open to ticketed passengers.

The owners said that the “affected area has been blocked off” and that the wall in question “does not currently exist”.

They said it would take at least four weeks to rebuild the ice wall at the attraction which was opened by Cedar Bay Entertainment in 2010.

Maintenance professionals will reevaluate their “quality and safety guidelines” to “proactively ensure the well-being of all who experience Titanic Museum Attraction”.

At the museum visitors can see more than 400 Titanic artefacts, shovel “coal” in the boiler room and feel -2.2C water through self-guided tours, according to the attraction’s website.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press