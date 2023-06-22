Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Live view of harbour where Titan submersible departed amid frantic final search for missing vessel

Oliver Browning
Thursday 22 June 2023 12:16
Comments

Watch a view of St. John’s Harbor, in Newfoundland, Canada, where the missing Titan submarine departed on Sunday 18 June before losing contact with surface crews.

A frantic final search is underway, with rescue teams looking for the missing vessel facing a race against the clock with only hours of oxygen left.

In the past few days, the US Coast Guard has confirmed a Canadian aircraft searching for the sub in the Atlantic Ocean detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of its last known location.

However, authorities have clarified that they “don’t know the source of the noise”.

Additional support arrived on Thursday morning (22 June) to help with the search, with the oxygen supply in the Titan expected to run out by 1pm UK time.

Recommended

CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are all onboard the watercraft.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in