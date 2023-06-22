Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a view of St. John’s Harbor, in Newfoundland, Canada, where the missing Titan submarine departed on Sunday 18 June before losing contact with surface crews.

A frantic final search is underway, with rescue teams looking for the missing vessel facing a race against the clock with only hours of oxygen left.

In the past few days, the US Coast Guard has confirmed a Canadian aircraft searching for the sub in the Atlantic Ocean detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of its last known location.

However, authorities have clarified that they “don’t know the source of the noise”.

Additional support arrived on Thursday morning (22 June) to help with the search, with the oxygen supply in the Titan expected to run out by 1pm UK time.

CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are all onboard the watercraft.