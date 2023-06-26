Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of St John’s Harbour in Newfoundland, Canada, on Monday (26 June) as officials investigate the cause of a “catastrophic implosion” aboard the missing Titan submersible which killed five people.

On board the vessel were OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The US Coast Guard is investigating what caused the implosion but has suggested that the bodies of the passengers may never be recovered from the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

Canadian police are also looking into the circumstances that led to the deaths of the Titan passengers.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) superintendent Kent Osmond confirmed that officers conducted interviews with those on board the Titan’s main support ship over the weekend.

“There is no suspicion of criminal activity per se, but the RCMP is taking initial steps to assess whether or not we will go down that road,” Mr Osmond said.