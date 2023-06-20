Jump to content

Watch live: US Coast Guard holds news conference on Titanic tourist submarine rescue

Julia Saqui
Tuesday 20 June 2023 18:00
Watch along for the latest update in the massive search and rescue operation that is under way to find the Titanic tourist submersible which has been missing for nearly two days in the Atlantic Ocean with five people aboard.

British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are on the OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible, Titan.

Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions, is believed to be the fifth person aboard.

The watercraft submerged on Sunday (18 June) morning with its support vessel, the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince. About an hour and 45 minutes later, the Titan lost contact with Polar Prince, authorities said.

The Titan is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply.

