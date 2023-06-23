Watch live view of St John’s harbour after US Coast Guard announces death of five Titanic submersible crew
Watch a live view of St John’s Harbor in Newfoundland, Canada, after the US Coast Guard announced the five people aboard a missing submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”.
Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61, were all killed in a tragic expedition to the Titanic.
The Titan watercraft lost contact with its Polar Prince mothership on Sunday 18 June, around one hour and 45 minutes after submerging.
On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” after debris were located.
“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said.
“And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”
