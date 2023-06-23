Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of St John’s Harbor in Newfoundland, Canada, after the US Coast Guard announced the five people aboard a missing submersible died in a “catastrophic implosion”.

Hamish Harding, 58, Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, 61, were all killed in a tragic expedition to the Titanic.

The Titan watercraft lost contact with its Polar Prince mothership on Sunday 18 June, around one hour and 45 minutes after submerging.

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the submersible suffered a “catastrophic implosion” after debris were located.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

“And so we’ll continue to work and continue to search the area down there, but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time.”