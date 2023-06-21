Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live view of harbour where Titanic tourist submarine departed as search for missing vessel continues

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 21 June 2023 11:38
Comments

Watch a live view of St. John’s Harbor, in Newfoundland, Canada, where the missing Titan submarine departed on Sunday 18 June before losing contact with surface crews.

Five people are said to be onboard the craft, which went missing during a dive to Titanic’s wreck.

It submerged from its support vessel, Polar Prince, on Sunday morning before losing contact about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.

CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are on the Titan.

A Canadian aircraft searching for the missing submarine detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of the last known location of the divers.

Recommended

Search crews heard banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday and again four hours later after additional sonar devices were deployed.

The Titan is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply and it is estimated that the five missing passengers have just 24 hours of oxygen supply left.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in