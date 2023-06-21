Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view of St. John’s Harbor, in Newfoundland, Canada, where the missing Titan submarine departed on Sunday 18 June before losing contact with surface crews.

Five people are said to be onboard the craft, which went missing during a dive to Titanic’s wreck.

It submerged from its support vessel, Polar Prince, on Sunday morning before losing contact about an hour and 45 minutes later, authorities said.

CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are on the Titan.

A Canadian aircraft searching for the missing submarine detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of the last known location of the divers.

Search crews heard banging sounds every 30 minutes on Tuesday and again four hours later after additional sonar devices were deployed.

The Titan is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply and it is estimated that the five missing passengers have just 24 hours of oxygen supply left.