Ex-NFL star accuses ‘obsessed’ fan of pretending to be his wife

Former NFL player T.J. Houshmandzadeh has filed a restraining order against a woman he claims is “obsessed” with him after she changed her last name to his.

The Cincinnati Bengals veteran filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles against Annette Marie Houshmanzadeh, 53. He claims has been distressing him and his family since at least 2015.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, Mr Houshmandzadeh, 46, said that the woman’s previous name was Annette Selkirk before she legally changed it to match the former wide receiver after she developed a "bizarre and extreme obsession" with him.

Alongside the name change, the documents detail that the woman allegedly had also been pretending to be the mother of his children on social media and would contact his actual wife and send harassing mail and personal items to his home, according to the outlet.

The documents also reportedly claim that the woman once sent a letter to Mr Houshmandzadeh which said she had "several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family”.

T.J. Houshmandzadeh played for the Cincinnati Bengals between 2001 and 2008 (Getty Images)

The former NFL star is requesting, according to TMZ, for the judge to order her to stay at least 500 yards away from him and his family, to stop using his last name and to stop trying to gain access to his personal affairs.

He said, according to the outlet, that he previously had a restraining order placed against the fan in 2015, but it expired in 2019, causing the harvestmen to restart.

Mr Houshmandzadeh played in the NFL between 2001 and 2011, spending the majority of his career at the Cincinnati Bengals.

He also went to play for the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens and the Oakland Raiders before retiring.

Mr Houshmandzadeh has yet to publicly speak about the restraining order request.