Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Toddler drowns in bucket of water while playing at home

Pérola Isadora reportedly fell into the water-filled container while playing

Lee Bullen
Tuesday 06 June 2023 17:16
Comments
<p>Pérola Isadora</p>

Pérola Isadora

(Jam Press)

A one-year-old child has drowned in a bucket of water at home.

Little Pérola Isadora reportedly fell into the water-filled container while playing. She was found by her mother who was doing housework at their home.

The toddler was also with her sister when the tragedy happened in Jupi, northeast of São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 June.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute in Caruaru to undergo an autopsy.

(Jam Press)

Recommended

The Civil Police said the toddler was found inside a bucket full of water and registered the case as a “death to be clarified.”

It is unknown if the water bucket contained bleach or any other cleaning products.

A police spokesperson stated: “An investigation has already been opened to establish all the facts. Steps have already been initiated and we will continue until everything is clear.”

In a statement on 5 June, the Jupi Government paid tribute to the girl.

A spokesperson said: “The municipality of Jupi offers our most sincere condolences and shares the pain of family members and friends.”

The investigation into the death of the young girl, who attended the Tia Dora Nursery School, is ongoing.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in