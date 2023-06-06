Toddler drowns in bucket of water while playing at home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A one-year-old child has drowned in a bucket of water at home.

Little Pérola Isadora reportedly fell into the water-filled container while playing. She was found by her mother who was doing housework at their home.

The toddler was also with her sister when the tragedy happened in Jupi, northeast of São Paulo, Brazil, on 4 June.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute in Caruaru to undergo an autopsy.

The Civil Police said the toddler was found inside a bucket full of water and registered the case as a “death to be clarified.”

It is unknown if the water bucket contained bleach or any other cleaning products.

A police spokesperson stated: “An investigation has already been opened to establish all the facts. Steps have already been initiated and we will continue until everything is clear.”

In a statement on 5 June, the Jupi Government paid tribute to the girl.

A spokesperson said: “The municipality of Jupi offers our most sincere condolences and shares the pain of family members and friends.”

The investigation into the death of the young girl, who attended the Tia Dora Nursery School, is ongoing.