Parents of toddler killed by brain-eating amoeba at splash pad sue city for $1m

The parents of a three-year-old boy killed by a rare, brain-eating amoeba contracted at a city-run splash pad have filed a $1m wrongful death lawsuit.

Bakari Williams died on 11 September after being hospitalised for a week following several trips to the Don Mosenhimer Park in Arlington, Texas, in the weeks before his death.

His parents say that they want to spread public awareness about the cause of his tragic death.

“Bakari was a loving, energetic, passionate, sweet, beautiful, innocent boy. He didn’t deserve to die in this manner,” Tariq Williams, the boy’s father, told reporters.

“For us, this case is about public awareness. The last thing that we want is for someone else and their family to have to feel and go through what we’re going through at this time.”

Kayla Mitchell, his mother, said Bakari loved playing at the splash pad and was full of energy, but developed a 102-degree fever the day after his last visit and lacked the strength even to go to the bathroom on his own.

“From there it was like he didn’t want to eat. He didn’t want to drink. All he wanted to do was lay down so I automatically knew there was something wrong right there and then because like I said he’s just a very, very active child,” Ms Mitchell said.

Bakari was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital and water samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Test results showed the presence of naegleria fowleri amoeba, which is usually found in warm freshwater lakes and streams, but can also appear in pools and water parks if they are not properly maintained or chlorinated.

Fox 4 reports that Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has admitted splash pad maintenance errors.

The city previously said Parks and Recreation employees did not consistently record, or in some cases did not conduct, required, daily water quality testing at two locations.

One of them was Don Misenhimer Park, the other the Beacon Recreation Center. All city-run splash pads have been closed down.

Stephen Stewart, an attorney for the family, said: “We don’t want another innocent child to die from a brain-eating amoeba. That’s crazy coming out of my mouth a brain-eating amoeba. A little chlorine and this child would be here today.”

Fellow attorney Brian Hargrove added: “The city of Arlington is responsible for Bakari’s death. Bakari’s death was 100 per cent preventable. We’re here today because the city of Arlington decided to ignore the very safety rules that protect all of us.”

“The parents of Bakari do not want another innocent child to face the demise that Bakari did,” added Mr Stewart.

In addition to the more than $1m in damages sought, the lawsuit also asks the city to comply with state guidelines for water park safety.

The city has not yet officially commented on the lawsuit.