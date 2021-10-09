Three-year-old found safe in Texas after being missing for days miles from home

A toddler has been found safe in Texas miles from home after being missing for three days.

Three-year-old Christopher Ramires was found wandering around in Grimes County, according to search crews.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller received a tip from a landowner who spotted Christopher, and the youngster was found dehydrated in a wooded area seven miles from his home.

Christopher was taken to a hospital where he will reportedly be treated for dehydration symptoms.

His mother, Araceli Nunez, was seen accompanying her son in an ambulance and officials do not believe any foul play was involved in the disappearance.

“She’s been a great lady,” Sheriff Don Sowell said about Ms Nunez.

“She did not lose faith. She is a fantastic, strong lady.”

Deputies say they found a “happy little boy” and paramedics were able to start administering fluids on the spot.

“We’ve got him. He’s safe and sound. It’s a happy day in Grimes County,” added Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth.

More than 150 members of law enforcement, first responders, K9 officers and professional search and rescue teams have been involved in the search across challenging terrain.

“It’s one of the most difficult searches we’ve done in 21 years,” said Mr Miller about the search.