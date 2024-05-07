Tom Brady roast hits a nerve for the GOAT with joke about massage

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Brady appeared to greatly dislike one particular joke from Jeff Ross after the comedian made a joke about Robert Kraft on a Netflix live special of The Roast of Tom Brady.

The NFL quarterback was at the centre of the streaming platform’s live special event on Sunday, taking jabs and quips from various comedians, former teammates and celebrities.

However, one particular joke appeared to not sit well with Brady after Ross used the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, in one of his one-liners about a massage.

At first, Ross recounted the moment when Brady infamously told the Patriots owner, Mr Kraft, “I’m the best decision your organisation has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

The comedian’s joke refers to the controversy surrounding Mr Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour.

The Patriots owner was eventually cleared of a charge against him the following year after prosecutors in Florida dropped them when the court barred video evidence to be released.

Brady, seated in the row closest to Ross as he delivered his roast, appeared to become visibly uncomfortable and started to shift his seat after the massage joke was said in front of the audience at California’s Kia Forum – and the viewers watching at home.

Tom Brady celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on 21 January 2018 ( Getty Images )

Ross then blew a kiss to Mr Kraft, who was seated in the audience, and said, “I love Robert Kraft”, but was cut off when Brady approached the roast podium.

The NFL star whispered to Ross, which was also picked up by his microphone, “Don’t say that s*** again.”

“OK, OK,” Ross responded before he pointed to the Patriot’s owner and said, “He’s having fun, look at him.”

Kevin Hart, the night’s host, then returned to the microphone and teased Ross: “Wow, wow. Stop being a b****, Jeff, and sit down. Stop kissing his a**. ‘Are you OK? It was just jokes?’”

Among others to roast the NFL GOAT was Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots head coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady – however, at first, he didn’t mind poking fun at himself as he took to the podium.

“It’s an honour to be at the Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix tonight. It’s not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV documentary,” Mr Belichick said, referring to Apple TV’s The Dynasty documentary that focused on the Patriots’ reign under Mr Belichick and Brady that was released earlier this year.

However, the coach did eventually turn his attention to Brady, giving him some advice after Birmingham City, the UK football team that Brady minority owns, was relegated from its league.

“Believe it or not, I’ve got a lot of nice things to say about Tom, but I’m running out of time here,” Mr Belichick said during the roast. “I see your soccer team, Birmingham City, got knocked down another tier in the English Football League.

“Not so easy running a team is it, Tom? Little coaching advice, stick to American football. You’re really good at that.”