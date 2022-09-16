Jump to content

Tomi Lahren evacuated as crowd of protesters pound doors at University of New Mexico speech

State and campus police broke up event

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 16 September 2022 20:48
Comments
Trevor Noah shocked as Tomi Lahren asks 'What did the KKK do?'

A speech from right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren at the University of New Mexico ended in chaos on Thursday night, as a large, fiery crowd of student protestors prompted state and campus police to shut down the event and evacuate guests.

“They had a group of leftists acting like typical leftist antifa,” Ms Lahren said on Friday  in an interview with Outkick. “And unfortunately the University of New Mexico doesn’t seem to care, not only about my safety, but about the safety of their own students, and left us all barricaded in a room with basically rabid banshee animals trying to bust down the doors to get to us.”

The event’s organisers, conservative student group Turning Point USA, described the crowd as a “violent leftist mob” that attempted to force their way past police officers into a lecture space in the Student Union Building, while the university’s Daily Lobo student paper described the demonstrations as non-violent.

Video from the event shows demonstrators both chanting peacefully outside the speech, and a smaller group pounding on doors being held closed by police and event organisers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

