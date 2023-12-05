Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he's ending blockade of most military nominees

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 05 December 2023 18:40
Election 2024 Republicans Alabama
Election 2024 Republicans Alabama
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward. Tuberville said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in