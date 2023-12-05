Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he's ending blockade of most military nominees

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved. Tuberville’s blockade of hundreds of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville’s blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It’s a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward. Tuberville said Tuesday he’s “not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer.”