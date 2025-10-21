Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a Texas congressional aide who lit herself on fire has spoken out after claims of an affair with her Republican boss.

Regina Santos-Aviles, a 35-year-old mother of one from Uvalde, Texas, died last month after suffering severe burns.

Home surveillance video captured Aviles on fire in her backyard on September 13, the San Antonio Express-News reported, citing police. Uvalde Police Chief Homer E. Delgado previously said Aviles was alone when the fire started. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

On Monday, the Daily Mail reported, citing multiple unnamed sources, Aviles and Representative Tony Gonzales had an affair before her death.

open image in gallery The family of Regina Santos-Aviles, a Texas congressional aide who lit herself on fire, has spoken out after claims of an affair with her Republican boss ( Regina Santos-Aviles/Facbook )

Gonzales represents Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, along the U.S.-Mexico border. Aviles started working for Gonzales in November 2021 as his regional director.

One of the Daily Mail’s sources reportedly said Gonzales, who has a wife and six kids, and Aviles, who was also married, were romantically involved “for some time.”

Aviles’ mother, Nora Gonzales, called the Daily Mail’s reporting “completely false,” in an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, adding, “I don’t think it has any merit.”

Aviles and her husband, Adrian Aviles, reportedly separated after he learned about the alleged affair this year, but they continued to share parenting responsibilities for their eight-year-old son, one of the Daily Mail’s sources said.

The Independent has reached out to Rep. Gonzales’ office, Nora Gonzales and Adrian Aviles for comment.

open image in gallery Aviles started working for Representative Tony Gonzales in 2021 and was his regional district director ( Tony Gonzales' office )

A spokesman for Rep. Gonzales told the Daily Mail when asked about the affair, “Regina Aviles was a kind soul who had a lasting impact on her community, which she continued to serve until her untimely death.”

“To see political bottom feeders distort the circumstances around her passing is truly sickening. Tony Gonzales remains laser-focused on delivering historic achievements for Texas and condemns any attempts to misuse this tragedy,” the spokesman added.

Nora did say Aviles and her husband were separated in a previous interview with the San Antonio Express-News. She said Aviles was upset the day she died because her son was spending the weekend with his father.

Nora said she went to her daughter’s home to find her with burns and begging for water. “The last thing she said is, ‘I don’t want to die,’” Nora told the local outlet.

Aviles died the next day in the hospital.