Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An autopsy into the death of US Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie has revealed that the 32-year-old died from complications related to childbirth.

The pregnant athlete was found dead at her Florida home on 2 May following a welfare check by authorities, after she had not been heard from by friends or family for several days.

Bowie was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was in active labour when she suffered complications that led to her death.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,” Icon Management Inc., the agency that represented Bowie, wrote on Twitter. “Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Medical officials said that the athlete suffered possible complications that included eclampsia and respiratory distress, according to USA Today.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than White women. Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias.”

We are deeply saddened to learn the cause of death of Olympic medalist and world champion sprinter, Tori Bowie.



Black women die at exceedingly higher rates due to pregnancy-related complications. We face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons including… pic.twitter.com/ltsx5RDzGQ — BET (@BET) June 12, 2023

The death of the former 100-metre world champion athletewas met by widespread shock in the sporting world and beyond.

Career

Bowie began her athletic career as a successful long jumper, but it eventually became clear that her true talent was in sprinting, and she won a bronze medal at the 2015 Beijing World Athletics Championships, where she entered into the 100m team for the US.

In 2016, she won an Olympic gold medal in the 100m relay alongside three of her teammates, also taking home silver in the individual 100m and bronze in the 200m.

Bowie celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London in 2017 (Getty Images)

By 2017, she had become the fastest woman in the world – snapping up the individual 100m gold medal at the World Athletics Championship in London.

“It’s a wonderful feeling … I’m so happy. I feel like the hard work has finally paid off. I couldn’t be any more happy, tonight is perfect,” she told the BBC following her win.

However, things took a turn in 2019, when she was denied entry to the Elite Athlete Training Center in California over an allegedly unpaid debt of $6,000.

World Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, the 2017 world 100m champion and multiple Olympic medallist.



Condolences go out to her family and friends 🕊️



📰:https://t.co/9N0P9dFoNr pic.twitter.com/R40ouWYxTl — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 3, 2023

At the time, she tweeted: “Soooo supposedly I cant train at the Olympic Training Center anymore because I haven’t paid $6000 that I didn’t even know I owed?”

And although she did take part in the 2019 World Championships, she placed fourth and did not enter the Tokyo Olympics, in what appeared to be a sudden reversal of fortune.

Personal life

Bowie was born and raised in Mississippi and had prevously spoken about being a sporty child who was known to “race everywhere” and play outside, participating in basketball, as well as running.

Tori Bowie attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 on July 12, 2018 in West Hollywood, California (Getty Images)

She did not have a partner at the time of her death, and it is unclear whether her loved ones were aware that she was expecting a child, The Guardian reported at the time of her death.

Former teammates sang her praises after her death, posting their memores and condolences on Twitter as well as telling media outlets about their time trainig with the star.

“I wish you could feel how much respect I have for Tori Bowie,” her teammate English Gardner told The Guardian. “I wish you could feel how amazing of a competitor she was. She was pressure, absolute pressure on that track.”

Tributes

As well as her teammates paying homage following her death, sports stars and others paid tribute to the athlete.

Fellow sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said: “My heart breaks for Tori Bowie’s family. A great competitor and source of light.

“Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

Athlete Brianna McNeal added: “So sad to hear the devastating news about Tori Bowie. May her soul rest eternally.”

The US Track and Field team tweeted: “USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion. Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Other Olympic stars also rushed to offer their condolences to the athlete’s friends and family, with Olympic javelin star Julius Yego tweeting: “So devastating and shocking to learn of the passing on of Tori Bowie. The world of athletics have lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, rest in peace Tori. Condolences to the greater family of Tori Bowie, together in prayers.”