At least three dead and dozens injured as powerful tornadoes strike Louisiana

At least three people have been killed and dozened injured after a series of tornadoes struck New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana.

Reports said up to four tornadoes touched down in different parts of the state on Tuesday and Wedneday evening, leaving death and destruction in their wake, according to local officials, and the national weather service.

One fatality was reported in St. Charles Parish, located about 20 miles north of New Orleans, the state’s largest city.

More than 300 miles to the north, a young boy and his mother were found dead after a tornado destroyed their home Tuesday in the northwestern Louisiana community of n Pecan Farms, close to Keithville.

Those fatalties were idenfied as Yoshiko Smith, 30, and her son 8-year-old son, Nikolus Little, by Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

“It’s really a sad, sad situation,” Mr Prator told KSLA-TV. “And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen.”

More follows.....