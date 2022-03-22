A gathering tornado outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma is sowing chaos across Texas and Oklahoma, wrecking homes and shutting down highways and airports.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned on Monday evening that a severe storm system over the two Southern states had already spawned several tornadoes and had the potential to create more.
Twisters have already touched down in the Texan towns ofJacksboro, Luling, and Round Rock, as well as Kingston in Oklahoma, damaging multiple homes and buildings including a school and an animal shelter.
About 350 flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, roughly one fifth of all flights both inbound and outbound, were reportedly cancelled on Monday, while state officials in Texas closed multiple highways due to debris.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
