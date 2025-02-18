Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta Airlines flight crashed and flipped onto its roof while attempting to land at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, injuring several passengers.

Officials said all 80 people on board the aircraft have been evacuated, and at least 18 have been taken to the hospital. Now, investigators are investigating how the crash could have happened.

Here’s everything we know about the crash:

open image in gallery A Delta flight sits upside down on the Toronto Pearson International Airport’s runway after crashing Monday afternoon ( REUTERS )

What happened?

Delta Flight 4819 crashed while landing on a snow-covered runway in Toronto around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday after taking off from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The jet, a Bombardier CRJ-900, turned completely upside down on the runway.

CNN obtained audio from air traffic control between the controller and the pilot of another nearby Medevac flight.

“LifeFlight 1, Medevac, just so you are aware, there are people outside walking around the aircraft there,” the controller said.

“Yeah, we’ve got it,” the Medevac pilot responded. “The aircraft is upside down and burning.”

open image in gallery The wreckage of Delta Flight 4819. At least fifteen passengers, including three with critical injuries, have been taken to the hospital ( AP )

Who was injured?

All 80 people onboard - 76 passengers and four crew members - were evacuated from the aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration said shortly after the crash. Video footage showed passengers and crew clambering out of the upside-down plane’s emergency exit as smoke bellowed from the aircraft.

Eighteen passengers were transported to nearby hospitals, airport fire chief Todd Aitken confirmed on Monday night.

“At this time, we do not know of any of those passengers having critical injuries,” Pearson CEO Deborah Flint said on Monday evening after she earlier put the number of injured at 17.

Medical transport company Ornge reported three people suffered critical injuries: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 40s and a child. Their identities have yet to be released.

On Monday evening, the city's SickKids hospital said that the child it had received was in good condition but could not provide further information.

Joshua Schirard, a commercial airline pilot, told CNN that the flight attendants are to be commended for ensuring everyone on board was evacuated.

“The flight attendants, and how well trained they are, to be able to get everyone out,” Schirard told CNN. “Everyone thinks that they're there to just serve drinks and snacks when that is absolutely not the case. I guarantee you that it was their efforts to get those people out and to act as first responders on the scene, to make sure that everyone survives.”

Passengers escape from the overturned Delta flight in Toronto

How did this happen?

The exact cause of the crash is unclear, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is set to lead the investigation.

“The NTSB is leading a team of U.S. investigators to assist the Transportation Safety Board of Canada with their investigation of today’s accident of a Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ900 at Toronto Pearson International Airport,” the FAA said in a statement. “Per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization's Annex 13, any information about the investigation will be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.”

However, experts say the weather — and especially the wind speeds — may have played a role. The region saw a snowstorm that brought more than eight inches of snow this weekend, while Monday brought a high temperature of just 20F and wind gusts up to 38mph, according to The New York Times.

open image in gallery All 80 people on board were evacuated from Delta Flight 4819 after it crashed in Toronto on Monday afternoon ( AP )

Bombardier CRJ-900s, the type of plane involved in the crash, are built to withstand crosswinds of 35 knots, Schirard told CNN. The crosswinds that hit the plane at a 45-degree angle were only around 23 or 24 knots, he said.

Schirard said these winds, despite being within the plane’s limit, may have still played a role when coupled with the snow and ice on the runway.

“[The crosswind] is within those demonstrated components. And the pilots knew that coming in,” he told CNN. “Now...that doesn't make it easy landing.”

“When they're coming in and they're trying to land in that crosswind, and then we couple that with the snow and the ice...If they hit a solid patch of compressed snow, ice on that runway, coupled with a strong dressing crosswind, it could absolutely load them off the side of the runway,” he continued.

Mary Schiavo, former inspector general at the U.S. Department of Transportation, agreed that the winds may have played a role

“There is a decision point at which you have to land no matter what…and if that's where they were when they got these bad crosswinds, they had no choice,” she told CNN.

open image in gallery The combination of wind, ice and snow in the region may explain the cause of Monday’s crash

What have officials said?

The FAA issued a ground stop after the crash.

Canadian transportation minister Anita Anand said she’s “closely following the serious incident.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he’s in touch with Anand to “offer assistance and help with the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Delta acknowledged the incident in a statement.

“Initial reports were that there are no fatalities. Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” the airline said.

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a separate statement. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is also monitoring the situation, he said on X.

“I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon,” Walz wrote. “Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene.”

Doug Ford, premier of Ontario, said he’s “relieved” there have been no reported casualties so far.

“Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed,” Ford said.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow made a similar statement: "I’m relieved to learn that all passengers and crew are accounted for after today’s plane crash at Toronto Pearson. Thank you to the first responders, crew and airport staff for their quick actions and commitment to keeping everyone safe."