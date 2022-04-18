Toronto police searching for woman who allegedly shoved subway rider onto tracks

Toronto police released an image of a woman wanted for an attempted murder at one of the city's subway stations.

The woman is suspected of pushing a 39-year-old woman off the subway platform and onto the tracks.

Initial reports suggested the woman was hit by the subway train, but later reports clarified that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the fall off the platform.

The suspect is described as a woman with blonde hair, average build, wearing a grey Levi's shirt, black jacket, black pants, white shoes, pink and grey knit hat, and carrying a grey bag.

“There are a number of different motives for people to do this and they vary in all situations,” Media Relations Officer David Hopkinson told the National Post. “With this case specifically, we don’t know the specific motive, because we haven’t captured the person responsible yet.”

Four months ago, another rider was dragged and struck by a train at the same station - Yonge Bloor - after they were pushed onto the tracks following an argument.

The man told Global News that he was walking "extremely close" to the track, and said he should have been so close.

The man survived his injuries.

The assailant in that incident eventually turned himself in to police and was charged with aggravated assault.

Another incident in 2018 occurred at the station when a 73-year-old was killd after being pushed onto the tracks.

The suspect in that case later told a court he thought the suspect was his landlord, and "freaked out" because he was getting evicted, prompting the shove.

“I freaked out,” John Reszetnik, the assailant, said. “I imagined my landlord who, he’s evicting me, and I can’t find a place, and I’ll be homeless. I really did it. It’s no joke. I killed him, for God’s sakes.”

He was later sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for 14 years after he pleaded guilty to second degree murder.