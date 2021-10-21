Tourists are now travelling to witness cargo ships in supply chain chaos

The cargo ship backlog has become a tourist attraction in Savannah, according to a Georgia travel executive.

People are coming to the area specifically to see the cargo ships after reports of the port wrestling with high volumes of containers, and dozens of vessels waiting to dock.

"We're seeing visitation numbers grow with people that are interested in seeing, sort of, the parade of ships that are coming in and out of town," Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah, told Business Insider.

There have been months-long backlogs of cargo around the world, after the pandemic disrupted global supply chains and markets.

This week, around 70 cargo ships were forced to line up outside California’s ports, in Los Angeles and Long Beach, which bring in 40 per cent of the cargo containers entering the US.

Ship-watching is becoming quite the tourist activity, as fanatics equipped with specialist marine tracking apps to monitor ships' routes help to identify boats and where they come from. The queues at Savannah port are a chance to see lots of the gargantuan vessels up close.

“It's almost like having a live IMAX theatre right in front of you,” said Marinelli, “These container ships, some of which are 1,000 feet long, are literally so close that you can almost feel like you can reach out and touch them.”

It’s so far hard to quantify the increase in tourism based solely on ship enthusiasts, explained the Visit Savannah boss, but Marinelli said that hotels, restaurants and stores have seen an uptick in recent months.

In recent weeks, retailers have rushed to place orders ahead of the holidays, but the global shipping system is lagging behind. There have been warnings of toy shortages, clothes and food shortages over the Christmas period, caused by surging demand, labour shortages and supply-chain challenges, prices for goods are predicted to rise as a result.

The Independent has contacted Visit Savannah for further info on where to safely watch cargo ships in the area.