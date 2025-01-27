Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A local official in Towamencin Township, Pennsylvania resigned from her position on the board of supervisors after posting a TikTok video of herself repeating Elon Musk’s “salute.”

In a now-deleted video, Laura Smith, the former vice chair of the Towamencin Township Board of Supervisors, hit her chest three times before extending her hand and arm out in front of her – a similar gesture to the one Musk made after President Donald Trump’s inauguration last week.

“Just checking in on my friends who are struggling this week. My heart goes out to you. Hope you’re doing ok,” Smith, a Republican, said in the video.

open image in gallery Screenshots from the video show Smith hitting her chest and then raising her arm up ( laurasmith6036 / TikTok and davenewworld_2 / X )

The “salute” has been widely condemned for having a similar movement to that of a Nazi salute.

Musk has denied making the Nazi gesture. The Anti-Defamation League has also rejected the notion that Musk repeated it, saying it was “awkward” but “not a Nazi salute.”

However, given the controversy Musk’s gesture stirred, people condemned Smith for repeating it.

Joyce Snyder, a board member, told Action News: “I want to say that I find her actions repugnant. Next, I ask her to think about her effectiveness as leader.”

Another board memeber, Kofi Osei, added: “I condemn this blantant antisemistism expressed by Laura Smith is no uncertain terms and believe she should apologize and resign.”

Facing mounting criticisms, Smith removed the video from her now-deleted TikTok page. She said on Facebook that the post was meant to “stir the pot.”

But outrage continued through the weekend, leading Smith to resign from her position on the board of supervisors on Sunday.

In a statement, Smith said the video was “greatly mischaracterized” but that she would resign, effective immediately, to prevent the video from burdening township leadership.

open image in gallery Musk was also criticized for conducting the gesture but denied that it had anything to do with the Nazi salute ( Getty Images )

“I abhor racism, anti-Semitic or discrimination in any fashion or form and my record as a township supervisor attests to my commitment to treat all people with dignity and respect,” Smith said.

Andrew Goretsky, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, said in a statement that Smith’s video “demonstrates a concerning lack of judgment.”

“Intentionally mocking constituents’ anxiety and concerns by using a gesture similar to a Nazi salute is not only unprofessional but also divisive,” Goretsky said. “Having public officials play attention-getting games with such a loaded symbol is utterly unacceptable, especially at this time of remembrance and reflection.”

Monday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Though Musk and Smith’s gesture is not formally considered a Nazi salute, it is impossible to ignore the similarities to the actual salute. Gestures such as that, and other Nazi symbolism, are illegal in Germany.

The Towamencin Township Board of Supervisors said they “cannot and will not tolerate such conduct” and intend to accept Smith’s resignation at its next meeting on February 4.