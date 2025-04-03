Price of America’s favorite mid-size truck could go up by $15,000, analyst warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are expected to ramp up prices on America’s best-selling mid-size truck.

The Toyota Tacomas are mainly assembled at a plant east of Tijuana.

According to at least one Goldman Sachs analyst, the trucks are, therefore, expected to see between a $5,000 to $15,000 price hike.

“I expect prices to go up probably in a few weeks,” a salesperson at the Toyota Chula Vista dealership told KTLA. “It will also be more expensive for people to service and repair their cars since many parts come from Mexico and China.”

The salesperson added that while prices are not expected to immediately increase on existing stock, new deliveries will see price increases.

Management at the dealership, which lies a few miles north of the border, declined to comment.

open image in gallery Trump’s Liberation Day announcement saw a minimum 10 percent tariff on foreign imports, which some countries facing much higher duties. ( Getty Images )

Last week, Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on imported cars and light trucks, a move auto experts expect will stall production and raise prices.

While America’s top trading partners Mexico and Canada avoided fresh tariffs on Wednesday, they are still subject to separate tariff policies on auto exports as well as steel and aluminum.

The President’s Liberation Day announcement saw a minimum 10 percent tariff on foreign imports for all other countries, with some countries facing much higher duties.

Speaking to KTLA, the salesperson said the price of used cars is also likely to rise as buyers will look for cheaper alternatives to more expensive cars impacted by tariffs.

According to Reuters analysis, the new import tax on vehicles may disproportionately affect Trump’s working class and rural base.

However, in an interview with NBC News, Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if auto CEOs raise prices because “people are going to start buying American-made cars.”

"Clearly, there are going to be winners and losers... Companies that have invested hundreds of millions and billions of dollars on plants in Canada and Mexico will likely see their profits cut dramatically over the next few quarters, if not into a couple of years,” AutoForecast Solutions analyst Sam Fiorani said.