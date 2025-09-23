Toys “R” Us continues its comeback and announces plans for new stores
Toys “R” Us has big plans for a comeback, announcing that it will more than double the number of standalone stores open in the U.S.
The iconic toy retailer last week announced its plans to open 10 new flagship stores and 20 “seasonal holiday shops” with its partner, Go! Retail Group, by the end of 2025.
Once a staple in American malls, Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017, essentially wiping its nationwide presence as a beloved toy retailer.
Since then, the company was liquidated and sold to private equity firm WHP Global in 2021, which started opening new flagship locations across the country last year.
Toys “R” Us only operates a handful of standalone stores, including in New Jersey’s American Dream Mall and the Mall of America in Minnesota. The chain currently reaches American customers through its website and by selling toys inside Macy’s locations across the country.
Go! Retail Group’s website has seven locations listed where stores will be “coming soon.” The new locations include Emeryville, California; Camarillo, California; Long Beach, California; Thornton, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; Hanover, Maryland; and West Des Moines, Iowa.
Toys “R” Us also plans to open up seasonal pop-up locations across the country for the holiday season – ensuring that merchandise sold by the chain will once again sit at the top of all American children’s holiday wish lists.
“As we head into the most magical time of the year, Toys “R” Us is reaching more kids and families than ever before,” said Kimberly Miller, the global chief marketing officer for the company.
“From new store openings with our global partners, to the launch of our second Global Holiday Play Day serving as the runway to the season, to Geoffrey’s Birthday celebrated worldwide on October 17th — and of course the main event in December — Toys “R” Us is creating joy and excitement for kids of all ages everywhere.”
While the chain looks to make a comeback in the U.S., it has found success in markets elsewhere, including countries such as Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon.
The toy seller has also been focused on strengthening its presence in major markets outside the U.S., including the UK, Mexico, South Africa, Asia and South Korea, the brand said in a press release.
It was not immediately clear when the new U.S. flagship store locations or holiday pop-up shops would open. An inquiry from The Independent sent to the retailer was not immediately answered.
