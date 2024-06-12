Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Race Report email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A white “trad-wife” has been fired from her job after she used a racial slur in a TikTok video but has refused to walk back her hate-filled remarks, saying she “couldn’t find a care.”

In the video, Lilly Gaddis, whose TikTok account has since been taken down, said that everyone she knows that is married are with “broke ass n****s.” She drops the slur very casually, while wearing a patterned apron and cracking pepper.

Following the incident Gaddis’ employer, Rophe of the Carolinas, which provides home health services for the elderly, announced its decision to let her go in a statement.

“A newly hired employee made inflammatory remarks on social media that do not align with the values and beliefs of our company,” Rophe wrote.

“We want to make it clear that these sentiments are not representative of our organization, and we do not condone or support such behavior,” the statement continued, adding that it is “owned and operated by African American female and immigrant owned businesses.”

Gaddis also commented on her job departure in a flippant tweet. “Oh no I just got fired!” she posted.

The social media star then posted a follow-up video. “A recent video of mine seems to have upset members of a certain community.” The “backlash” prompted her to do a “soul search,” she said, but even after her internal “deep dive,” she said she still “couldn’t find a care.”

Gaddis’ recent posts reflected her lack of remorse.

“If my freedom of speech [is] taken, they’ll be coming for yours next,” she wrote in one post.

In another, she remarked: “Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are.”

As of Wednesday morning, Gaddis boasts 84,000 followers on X, where she has been reposting supportive comments of the original clip.

Lilly Gaddis dropped the n-word in a TikTok video but she has refused to walk back her comments ( @llddis / screengrab )

She reposted a tweet, containing a screenshot showing her that her TikTok account was “suspended” alongside the caption: “CONVICTED WRONGFULLY JUST LIKE TRUMP.”

Gaddis appeared on the rightwing InfoWars show ‘War Room’, where she said that she has always been “super conservative.” Gaddis divulged that she recently decided to make short videos about “the stuff that we all think but a lot of us are too afraid to say out loud.”

In the same interview, she claimed “victimhood is very profitable” before saying “there is not a lot of racism in this country.”

On Wednesday, she recycled her own words while asking for conservative groups to financially back her, posting: “Looking for a sponsor for AFPAC & Turning Point, cause I’m a broke a** n****.”