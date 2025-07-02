Trash is piling up in U.S. cities as thousands of workers go on strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trash is piling high in cities across the U.S. as collections were disrupted by a workers’ strike demanding better pay and benefits.

Over 400 workers for Republic Services in Massachusetts refused to go to work on Tuesday, leaving at least 14 cities and towns without trash pick-up as heatwaves roll across the country. In Massachusetts, temperatures will climb to the upper 80s Friday as the July Fourth holiday gets underway.

Their union, Teamsters Local 25, said in a press release that “hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country” are having similar contract disputes — and may soon also go on strike.

"If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who's responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement. "Republic Teamsters didn't start this fight, but we will finish it. Our members will do whatever it takes to finally get the respect they're owed."

open image in gallery Trash sits on sidewalk on Tuesday in Philadelphia as workers strike for better pay and conditions ( The Philadelphia Inquirer )

Meanwhile, Republic Services said in a statement that it was “disappointing that the union called a work stoppage rather than continue negotiating,” WBZ News reported.

“A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve,” the company said. “We planned for the possibility of a work stoppage and have taken several steps to continue providing service, including securing Republic Service employees from other areas, prioritizing routes and optimizing routing efficiency.”

The union explained to CBS News that the incident was not isolated in the state.

open image in gallery Over 400 workers for Republic Services in Massachusetts refused to go to work on Tuesday, leaving at least 14 cities and towns without trash pick-up ( ABC )

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the largest city workers' strike in 40 years is underway after a deal couldn't be reached with city officials. AFSCME District Council 33, which represents thousands of workers, including trash collectors, walked off the job Tuesday after negotiations failed to result in a deal. The union last held a strike in 1986, CBS News reports.

Videos show street dumpsters overflowing with heaps of rubbish.