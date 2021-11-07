27-year-old paralysed at 2017 Travis Scott concert ‘devastated’ by deadly crush

A man who was paralysed after allegedly being pushed from a balcony at a 2017 Travis Scott concert was “devastated” at the Astroworld deaths of eight people.

Kyle Green, 27, was injured at the rapper’s April 2017 show at Manhattan’s Terminal 5 venue and claims he was forced over a railing during the “severely crowded” event.

Mr Green broke several bone, including a vertebrae, in the accident and was removed from the floor by show staff “without a cervical collar, backboard and other safety precautions,” according to a lawsuit he filed.

“He’s devastated and heartbroken for the families of those who were killed and for those individuals who were severely injured,” his lawyer, Howard Hershenhorn, told Rolling Stone of the Astroworld fatalities.

“He’s even more incensed by the fact that it could have been avoided had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his attitude about inciting people to behave in such a reckless manner.”

Mr Green was wheelchair-bound when he filed his lawsuit against Mr Scott, his manager, the promoter and a security company, in Manhattan Supreme Court.

His lawyer says that his client “can actually walk now, but with significant, significant disability. He’s partially paralysed still.”

Mr Hershenhorn claims that the rapper’s lyrics about stage diving and mosh pits show a disregard for crowd safety.

“His desire to rile up the crowd beyond hysterics, where people are pushing and shoving, has resulted in a massive catastrophe. It’s time for him to do some significant self-reflection,” the lawyer said.

Lawyers for Mr Scott said in an August 2018 court filing that Mr Green’s alleged injuries resulted from “risks voluntarily undertaken” by concert goers and Mr Scott was not obligated to supervise or control it.

Mr Scott was arrested in 2017 for allegedly inciting a riot at a concert in Arkansas, and pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct and paid $6,825.31 to two injured people.

Following the tragedy in Houston on Friday, Mr Scott issued a statement saying he was “devastated” by the deaths at NRG Park.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”