Video has emerged of rapper Travis Scott encouraging fans to attack a man who attempted to steal his shoe as he crowd-surfed at a concert in 2015.

The incident occurred at the Openair Festival in Switzerland as Scott jumped into the crowd as part of the performance.

A fan then tried to steal his expensive Yeezy sneakers, prompting him to pause midway through a song and climb on top of a security barrier to identify the perpetrator.

He shouted into the microphone: “Get that motherf****r, get him!”

“You tried to take my shoe? You want to be a thief?” he continued, addressing the person.

“F*** him up!” he then told the crowd, who enthusiastically chanted along with him.

Scott then told security to get the alleged thief out of the crowd, and the video shows a person being lifted over the railings and escorted away.

Booing the person being taken away, Scott then says “F*** his ass up” before returning to the stage and appearing to throw the microphone in the direction of the perpetrator.

The video began circulating again following the deaths of eight people at Scott’s performance at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Texas on Friday.

Around 50,000 people were in attendance when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage.

At least two investigations, one criminal, have been launched into the tragedy.

The incident has been described as a “mass casualty” by the Houston police with around 300 people treated for injuries.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” Houston fire chief Samuel Peña told ABC13.

The police added that several people were trampled while 11 others suffered cardiac arrests. A total of 23 were hospitalised.

Scott wrote on Twitter after the incident: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into this tragic loss of life.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”