Travis Scott and Drake named in giant $750m Astroworld lawsuit

Travis Scott and Drake have been named in a giant new $750m Astroworld lawsuit in the wake of the fatal Texas concert.

At least 10 people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and hundreds of others injured when a crowd crush took place at the Houston event on 5 November.

Now Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed the massive lawsuit on behalf of 120 clients, including Axel Acosta Avila, one of those killed during the concert.

In addition to headliner Scott and fellow rapper Drake, the lawsuit also names Apple Music, which streamed the event, and Epic Records, Live Nation and Live Nation and the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, among others.

Mr Buzbee said his own investigation showed this event was set for failure from the start.

“This concert was doomed from the beginning. It was doomed before they filed their operations plan,” he said.