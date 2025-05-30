Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of “The Wire” star Tray Chaney was found unconscious after he was thrown around 300 feet during a tornado in Georgia on Thursday.

Chaney, known for his role as Poot on the HBO show, appeared emotional in a video posted on Instagram while standing beside what remains of his now leveled home. He told fans: “Cherish life as much as you can.”

Chaney’s son was in critical condition on Friday morning, according to 11Alive.

“At 3 o’clock today, in a split second, my house is gone,” Chaney said. The actor said his son “was thrown 300 feet out his room.”

open image in gallery "The Wire" actor Tray Chaney's son, Malachi Chaney, was found unconscious after being thrown 300 feet during a tornado that hit Georgia on Thursday ( Tray Chaney/Instagram )

Thursday started as a “beautiful day” for Chaney and his 18-year-old son, Malachi Chaney, the actor said. That changed in an instant when a tornado ripped through Chaney’s neighborhood in Locust Grove, about 40 minutes southeast of Atlanta.

“I was sitting on my bed and I heard the wind and I felt everything,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Chaney wrote he “was unconscious on the ground with my face in the mud with my parts of my house on top of me. I woke up in a panic crawled from under my house screaming my son's name out.”

Chaney said his neighbors helped find his son who was found knocked out in the woods behind his house.

open image in gallery Chaney got emotional standing next to his leveled home, telling fans, “Cherish life as much as you can”. ( Tray Chaney/Instagram )

open image in gallery Chaney told local news his son is in the ICU with broken ribs and a fractured facial bone ( Tray Chaney/Instagram )

Chaney told 11Alive his son is in the intensive care unit in hospital with broken ribs and a fractured facial bone.

“Malachi is in this hospital fighting & me and my wife have not and will not leave his side. I can't get myself together right now I wish it was me that was in ICU rather than him,” Chaney wrote on Instagram.

The tornado damaged at least 13 structures, and destroyed two, including Chaney’s home, local news reported.