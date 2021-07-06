A storm blowing through a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana caused a tree to fall into a home and almost strike a five-month-old baby. The moment the tree came crashing through the home, and the baby’s quick rescue by the parents from the debris, was captured on a baby monitor.

Courtney Buchholtz had put her son Cannon to bed on 2 July when a storm started moving through their area in Prairieville.

The video from the baby monitor shows the baby asleep in his bed when debris and rafters come crashing down. Ms Buchholtz said the incident occurred about two minutes after she had put her son to bed.

“All of a sudden it sounded like a loud thunder, stuff was coming off the walls,” Kale Buchholtz told WBRZ-2.

“We rounded the corner in the hallway and we could see the tree in the hall,” he said.

“It took two days for it to set in, we were both in shock,” he added.

“Running to get my baby under debris was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Ms Buchholtz wrote on Facebook.

More than six inches of rain fell in just two-and-a-half hours near Prairieville on Friday night, according to storm spotter reports from the National Weather Service.

Ms Buchholtz posted several videos to Facebook showing the damage done to the house.

Videos showed a massive hole in the roof where the tree had cut through the building. The house became flooded from the rain and is now impossible to live in, Ms Buchholtz said.

In 2016, the family lost almost everything as a flood came through Denham Springs, prompting them to move to their current home that was just destroyed.

“The night it happened, I had three or four neighbours show up that I had never met before,” Mr Buchholtz told WBRZ. “Just showed up asking what they could do to help.”

They are staying with cousins as they try to repair their home.

“Trying to remember that all of our material things (once again) can be replaced. We did it once in 2016.” Ms Buchholtz wrote on Facebook. “We’ll do it again.”