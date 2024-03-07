Tributes for Canadian family of five killed in Nashville plane crash

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A plane crash in Nashville, which left three Canadian children and their parents dead on Monday, has been described as a “devastating” event which took the lives of a “beloved” family.

The tribute was posted to social media by the children’s school, after Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife Rimma, 39, and their three children Emma, 7, Adam, 10, and David, 12, were all identified as those who perished at the side of a highway in Nashville.

The family lived in King Township on the edge of Toronto and the kids all went to UMCA Rich Tree Academy in nearby Vaughan.

“These beautiful children lit up our hallways every day,” the school said in an Instagram story. “They all had such a positive energy and attitude towards their friends and teachers.

“Rimma and Viktor were always very close to the UMCA family and we will miss them terribly.”

Viktor was believed to be flying the plane which had a complete loss of power at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Flames seen at the side of the I-40 in Nashville, Tennessee following the plane crash (WSMV 4)

He could be heard in audio from air traffic control asking for help, with the controller saying staff at John C Tune Airport had cleared the runway for him to glide in.

“I’m too far away, I won’t make it,” Mr Dotsenko could be heard saying.

Moments later, the plane hit the ground at the side of the I-40 and burst into flames, killing all five on board.

“Words cannot express the profound sadness and grief we are experiencing as we mourn the loss of the Dotsenko family,” the school added.

King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini also paid tribute to the family.

“This is a heartbreaking and devastating loss for our tight-knit community,” the mayor wrote in a statement.

“While we await further details from the ongoing investigation, our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.”

The plane the Dotsenko family was in had departed from Milton in Canada at around 1.20pm ET on Monday, before heading to Eerie, Pennsylvania and Mount Sterling County, Kentucky and then to Tennessee.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, with official Aaron McCarter telling reporters on Tuesday that the plane had circled the airport before turning back when it lost power.

"We’re still trying to determine why he decided to overfly the airport at 2,500 feet. I don’t know that yet," Mr McCarter said. "We are at the infancy of this investigation. These are all things that will come to light in subsequent days."