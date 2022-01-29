A state trooper who left his job over a vaccine mandate, telling Washington state governor Jay Inslee to "kiss my ass", has died of Covid.

Robert LeMay, 51, was fired in October over his refusal to get the jab and filmed a video of himself hitting out at Mr Inslee.

In the video he says: "This is my final sign-off. After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I'm being asked to leave because I am dirty.

"This is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car. And Jay Inslee can kiss my ass."

On Friday Washington State Patrol Chief John R Batiste released a statement saying the former trooper had died.

Chief Batiste wrote: "I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away. This agency's prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated.

"Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect."

Last year it was reported that Covid had become the single biggest cause of death for police and law enforcement officers across the US, even as associations representing them fought against vaccine mandates.

CBS News reported that nearly two dozen police professionals died from Covid in just one month – October 2021 – while a total of 301 of the 458 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were lost to Covid, according to the New York Times.

This made last year the deadliest for police officers in the US in more than 90 years and represented a 55 per cent increase on the previous year, the paper said. It is thought that at least 460 law enforcement officers in the US have died of Covid since the pandemic began.