Tropical Storm Debby has made landfall for a second time in South Carolina in the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding.

Debby came ashore near Bulls Bay, with the storm expected to impact the South Carolina and North Carolina coastline and continue moving inland to the Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Carolinas and Western Virgina face “major” flood threats, it added. A tornado watch warning has also been issued for parts of North Carolina and Virginia, which will be reassessed 1pm ET.

More than 5m people stand in its potential path with more than 1,300 schools and almost 80 hospitals. Gusts could reach 70mph, however, there is no chance of hail.

“A high risk of flash flooding continues for portions of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia through tonight,” the NHC wrote in a Thursday morning update on X.

Areas potentially being affected by the sustained winds of tropical storm force ( NHC )

After broaching the East Coast, the storm is expected to move northeast with residents as far upstate as New York and Vermont facing several inches of rainfall by this weekend.

By Saturday, Debby could move through central North Carolina, Virginia and into Washington where it is expected to become an extratropical cyclone.

It comes after Debby first made landfall on Monday at Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane, before tearing its way to the Florida-Georgia border by the evening. Hundreds of thousands were left without power, as five deaths were recorded.

Debby continued to move northeast through parts of Georgia and South Carolina through Tuesday, before moving offshore and meandering in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday.

There is stayed, inducing thunderstorms from the East Coast to the Great Lakes.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow