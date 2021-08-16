Tropical Storm Fred made landfall along Florida’s panhandle on 16 August, bringing potential for “dangerous” storm surge and flooding rains with 65mph winds along the southern US coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency expects the storm to weaken as it pushes into the US after gathering strength along the Gulf of Mexico, bringing potential threats of river flooding and tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Fred could bring up to 12 inches of isolated rainfall along Florida’s coast, with heavy rains expected in Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Fred is one of three Atlantic storms the agency is monitoring, along with Tropical Depression Grace that is expected to move towards Haiti and Tropical Depression Eight that formed along Bermuda on Sunday. That storm is expected to gain tropical storm strength on Monday.

Tropical Storm Grace – on a track towards Haiti following the country’s devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that has killed more than 1,200 people – weakened from a storm to a depression, with maximum sustained winds of up to 35 mph, but it is forecast to gain storm strength as it moves west.

Grace is expected to travel along the southern coast of Hispaniola on Monday before moving between Cuba and Jamaica on Tuesday, with the centre of the storm passing over Haiti.

