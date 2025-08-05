Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tropical storm formed in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, just as another began heading away from the U.S.

Tropical Storm Henriette, which developed at around 5 p.m. in the eastern Pacific, was centered some 985 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Henriette has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at around 15 mph, according to the advisory.

Weather maps show the tropical storm edging over 2,200 miles east-southeast of Hilo in Hawaii.

open image in gallery Tropical Storm Henriette forms in the Pacific after storm Dexter moves on ( NOAA )

Forecasters have not issued coastal watches or warnings to land yet, but stressed Henriette is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days as it moves over the central east Pacific.

“Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening,” forecasters said.

Dexter became a tropical storm on Saturday night. As of late Monday, it was stirring up in the Atlantic Ocean about 345 miles north of Bermuda, the NOAA said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph on Monday and was moving northeast.

Forecasters expected it to continue moving away from the U.S. over the course of the week before being downgraded to a remnant system by the weekend.

However, they warned that the tropical storm could re-strengthen in a couple of days as Dexter “becomes an extratropical cyclone.”

open image in gallery Dexter is moving to the northeast in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to pass north of Bermuda ( NOAA )

Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Henriette is the eighth named storm of this year’s eastern North Pacific hurricane season.

At the weekend, Hurricane Gil was churning in the eastern Pacific Ocean but did not threaten and decreased in strength Sunday, forecasters said.

open image in gallery The NOAA satellite image shows Tropical Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula last Thursday ( NOAA )

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

With warmer-than-normal ocean waters, forecasters are expecting yet another unusually busy hurricane season for the Atlantic. Last year was the third-costliest season on record, as it spawned killer storms Beryl, Helene, and Milton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.