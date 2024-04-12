Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple serious injuries reported after vehicle rams into Texas public safety office

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined

Kelly Rissman
Friday 12 April 2024 18:46
Suspect arrested after truck rams into DPS office in Brenham, Texas
Suspect arrested after truck rams into DPS office in Brenham, Texas

A tractor-trailer rammed into a Texas public safety office, leaving multiple people suffering from serious injuries, according to reports.

“A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham [Department of Public Safety] Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries,” the Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X just before 12.30pm. Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

A suspect has been arrested, DPS said, adding “there is no further threat to the community.”

The agency advised people to avoid the area.

Three people are in critical condition and four others suffered serious injuries, Click2Houstonreported, adding that helicopters have been called to take the critically wounded individuals to local hospitals.

The vehicle was stolen, according to KBTX.

The Independent has not independently verified this information.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Independent has reached out to the agency for more information.

This is a developing story…

