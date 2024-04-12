Multiple serious injuries reported after vehicle rams into Texas public safety office

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tractor-trailer rammed into a Texas public safety office, leaving multiple people suffering from serious injuries, according to reports.

“A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham [Department of Public Safety] Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries,” the Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X just before 12.30pm. Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

A suspect has been arrested, DPS said, adding “there is no further threat to the community.”

The agency advised people to avoid the area.

Three people are in critical condition and four others suffered serious injuries, Click2Houstonreported, adding that helicopters have been called to take the critically wounded individuals to local hospitals.

The vehicle was stolen, according to KBTX.

The Independent has not independently verified this information.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Independent has reached out to the agency for more information.

This is a developing story…