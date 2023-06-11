Truck fire shuts down highway in Philadelphia

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A truck fire under an on-ramp for the I-95 highway near Philadelphia has led to the roadway partially collapsing and traffic being shut down.

The highway was closed by the authorities early on Sunday, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Officials are at the scene of the incident looking into the state of the of the highway. The authorities said that the northbound roadway collapsed before 8am on Sunday and that the southbound roadway is “compromised”.

“The roadway is gone,” officials told NBC10. The truck was seen covered in concrete and debris from the roadway.

It was initially reported that the truck was a tanker truck, but officials have not been able to confirm what kind of truck it is since they haven’t been able to get close enough to look for the driver of the vehicle.

Shortly before 7am, smoke and fire was seen coming from the burning truck close to the I-95 on-ramp at Cottman Avenue.

More follows...