The People’s Convoy trucker protest was reduced to a slow crawl in Washington DC on Saturday by one man on a bike.

The convoy had made its way to the US capital earlier this month to protest pandemic restrictions (which have largely been lifted).

The truckers have been frustrating residents as they slow down traffic on major roads around the notoriously traffic-jammed city.

A cyclist returned the favor on Saturday by bringing the convoy to a crawl, by riding slowly in front of the line of trucks to a deafening chorus of horns behind him.

A video clip of the moment quickly went viral and as of Sunday morning had been watched more than 4.2million times.

“Big powerful convoy slowed down by… a single bicyclist,” tweeted ShutDownDC, a direct action group in the city, which posted the video to its Twitter account.

Andthey added: “Shoutout to all the activists who have been tracking and f***ing with this silly convoy since they got to the area.”

In another video posted on Twitter, the driver of a truck pulls alongside the cyclist and tells him, “Hey, what are you doing? You got a a bunch of trucks behind you.”

The cyclist tells the driver that he can’t hear what he is saying as “it’s too loud” - and keeps on riding.