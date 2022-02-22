Trudeau wins vote to extend emergencies act in bid to demolish ‘Freedom Convoy’

Canadian lawmakers on Monday voted to extend the emergency powers that the Trudeau government says police need to throttle the reemergence of “Freedom Convoy” protests against the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 to approve the extension under the Emergencies Act, with the minority Liberal government backed by the left-leaning New Democrats.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were required despite the police ending the occupation of Ottawa. He noted that there were still truckers outside the capital who might be planning a future blockade.

"The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there," the prime minister said.

Last week, Mr Trudeau took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the protest, bringing criticism from both the domestic opposition and US conservatives.

Under the act, the authorities can declare certain areas as no-go zones. It also allows police to freeze protesters' personal and corporate bank accounts and compel tow truck companies to haul away vehicles.