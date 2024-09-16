Jump to content

Watch live as Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh arrives at Florida court

Oliver Browning
Monday 16 September 2024 15:39
Watch a live view of courthouse where Ryan Routh, the reported suspect in an assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is expected to appear.

The former president was declared safe on Sunday 15 September after the Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an assassination attempt while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Several Secret Service agents fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course after he was spotted a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle and was later arrested.

The apparent attempt on Trump's life came just two months after he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, sustaining a minor injury to his right ear.

Both incidents highlight the challenges of keeping presidential candidates safe in a hotly contested and polarized campaign with just over seven weeks to go before the 5 November election.

