MAGA restaurant chain Trump Burger mysteriously closes as owners face deportation

A Texas burger chain, which shot to fame after naming itself after Donald Trump and offering a supersized helping of MAGA politics, has closed after ICE arrested its Lebanese owner.

Roland Beainy, of Trump Burger, which has outlets across the Lone Star State, was arrested by ICE earlier this year after reportedly overstaying his 2019 visa, which was set to expire in 2024.

His restaurants, which are entirely themed around the U.S. president and billed as “a patriotic haven for burger lovers,” now appear to have closed, including premises in Houston.

On Friday, 10 October, The Independent found the Google profile for the Trump Burger at Chimney Rock Road in Houston is listed as “temporarily closed”.

The Houston Business Journal reportedly visited the location twice this week during peak business hours but found the restaurant's neon sign off, with a "closed" sign on its locked front doors, and the small parking lot deserted.

The journal suggested the chain’s “future now hangs in the balance,” due to the web of legal challenges relating to Beainy’s arrest.

According to local news outlet KHOU, an ICE spokesperson said Beainy doesn't have any immigration benefits that would prevent him from being arrested or removed from the country.

He was arrested on 16 May and placed into immigration proceedings. On 13 June, he was granted his request for a bond while he waits for the proceedings to unfold.

"Despite false claims to the contrary, Roland Mehrez Beainy does not have any immigration benefits that prevented his arrest or removal from the United States,” ICE said in a statement.

"Beainy is a 28-year-old illegal alien from Lebanon who entered the United States in 2019 as a non-immigrant visitor, but he failed to depart by 12 February 2024, as required under the terms of his admission. ICE officers arrested him on 16 May 2025, and he was placed into immigration proceedings.

“On 13 June, an immigration judge granted his request for bond while he undergoes his proceedings.”

Alluding to Trump Burger’s committed support for the U.S. president not being a legitimate matter of consideration for the agency, the ICE spokesperson added: "Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restoring integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission. This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or political beliefs you might have."

The Independent attempted to contact Trump Burger for comment, but emails bounced back undelivered.