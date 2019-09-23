Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney is expected to speak to reporters on Thursday, 27 March, after a cabinet meeting to discuss Canada's response to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England is likely to address the US president’s latest tariff threat. Mr Trump has vowed that he would target imported vehicles and vehicle parts with a 25 per cent tax.

The Republican has also warned that he will impose additional tariffs on Canada and the European Union if they work together to "do economic harm" against their "best friend" — the US.

It comes after Mr Trump imposed a blanket 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, as well as 25 per cent duty on steel and aluminium imports.

In response, Canada has issued C$60bn ($42bn) of tariffs on US products.

Today’s speech comes following Mr Carney’s declaration of a snap election, two weeks after winning the Liberal Party’s leadership election and succeeding Justin Trudeau.

“We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” the Canadian PM said on Sunday 23 March, announcing his decision.

“There is so much more to do to secure Canada. To invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That’s why I’m asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians.”

Canadians have reacted angrily to the US president’s talk of incorporating their country as a 51st state and rallied behind the party of government, which they previously held responsible for the inflated cost of living.