Trump offers to send US troops to Mexico to help tackle ‘horrible’ drug cartels

President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that he offered to deploy US troops to Mexico to assist in combating drug trafficking, an offer that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed she declined.

Trump's confirmation of the offer underscores the ongoing tensions and cooperation challenges between the two nations regarding drug control strategies.

While the specifics of the offer remain undisclosed, it highlights the US government's concern over the flow of narcotics across the border. Sheinbaum's refusal, however, signals Mexico's commitment to maintaining sovereignty in addressing its internal security issues.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from Florida, said he had made the offer because the drug cartels were "horrible people" who had caused thousands of deaths.

"If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, I would be honored to go in and do it," he said.

open image in gallery Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks at a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 April 2025 ( EPA )

Asked if he was disappointed that Sheinbaum had turned down the offer, Trump said, "I think she's a lovely woman. The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can't even think straight."

Sheinbaum on Saturday she had rejected Trump's offer because "sovereignty is not for sale." Her comments came in response to questions about a Wall Street Journal report published on May 2 that said Trump was pressuring Mexico to allow deeper U.S. military involvement against drug cartels to combat trafficking across the shared border.

Sheinbaum said the two countries could collaborate, but Mexico would "never accept the presence of the United States military in our territory."

A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) told Reuters on Saturday that Trump had been clear that Mexico needed to do more to combat gangs and cartels engaged in drug trafficking, and the U.S. stood ready to assist.

Trump has said publicly the U.S. would take unilateral military action if Mexico failed to dismantle drug cartels. The two leaders have had several calls in recent months to discuss security issues, trade and immigration.