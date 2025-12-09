Decapitated Trump effigy burned at annual Christmas festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An effigy of the head of US President Donald Trump was set on fire in Guatemala as part of the country’s annual “Burning of the Devil” ceremony.

Every year on 7 December at 6pm, the country burns paper-mache devils and pinatas ahead of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, which marks the beginning of Christmas season.

“There is always a character who attracts all the attention and comments,” said a member of the event’s organising committee of the choice to burn Trump this year.

“This year it happened to a figure already plagued with so much controversy, not only in this country but around the world.

open image in gallery An effigy of the head of Donald Trump was burned in the event marking the beginning of Christmas ( REUTERS )

“Namely the ‘little tyrant’ of the United States who has done a lot to harm our Latin people and especially our Guatemalan brothers. The little devil takes the head.”

The head of Trump with his characteristic blonde hair was placed in the hand of the huge beast before being set alight and celebrated.

“It’s to represent the triumph of good over evil and all bad things and to let go of bad things,” said festival participant Aldahgir Gonzalez in an interview with Global News. “All this represents the burning of evil.”

Many Guatemalan children and adults have been the target of deportation raids by ICE under the Trump administration’s draconian new border policy.

open image in gallery The US leader was dubbed the ‘little tyrant’ ( REUTERS )

In September this year, ICE attempted to remove Guatemalan children who had come to the US alone and were living in shelters or with foster care families. The policy has attracted significant criticism from human rights groups and advocates of migrant rights.

The administration said it was doing this to reunite the children with their parents in their country of origin.

Harrowing court documents revealed frantic flights with children vomiting from stress.

open image in gallery The annual ceremony takes place in Guatemala every year ( REUTERS )

Homeland Security officials have insisted the administration is not splitting up families, and that deported parents have the option to either leave with their children or place them with a guardian in the United States.

However, families and advocates say it’s an impossible choice that inevitably rips apart households who leave children in the United States for their safety and a chance at a better life.